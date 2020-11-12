‘Centre should probe corrupt deals of KCR govt., family’

HYDERABAD

12 November 2020 23:37 IST

Will present evidence to Union government, says Vivek

Former MP and BJP core committee member G. Vivek Venkataswamy has urged the Central government to initiate probe into the "corrupt" deals of the KCR government and assets amassed by the family in the last six years.

A defamation suit will be filed against the Chief Minister and City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar for dragging his company's name, Visakha Industries, in the cash seizure case during the Dubbak byelection campaign, he disclosed.

“Mr. Rao with his Tuglaq dictatorial rule has pushed Telangana into a debt trap by inflating the project costs and increasing his own family assets in the process. I will present evidence to the Centre about the corruption and will thoroughly expose him. I am not going to succumb to any threats,” he said at a press conference on Thursday.

Advertising

Advertising

The BJP leader, who was in the thick of action during the campaign for the byelection, said that the Centre has been apprised about corruption in the TRS government and how the Police Department is being used to hound the Opposition.

“Dubbak election result is the beginning of the end of Mr. Rao regime as people are no longer willing to believe the lies and falsehoods being uttered by the father and son duo. This momentum is going to continue in the forthcoming GHMC polls too,” he said. Whether it is the Kaleshwaram project or Mission Bhagiratha, thousands of crores of public money has been spent without the concomitant benefits to people. When 2 TMC water is not being able to be tapped from the gigantic irrigation project, where was the need to enhance the lifting capacity to 3 TMC by calling for fresh tenders other than for ulterior motives, he alleged.

The Centre has not taken any action so far because Telangana is a fledgling State and people expected Mr. Rao to govern them in a democratic and progressive manner. But, what we are witnessing is the most corrupt Chief Minister in action, single family rule and decisions taken in an arbitrary manner without any scientific or rational basis, charged Mr. Venkatswamy.

None of those who fought for a separate Telangana are with Mr. Rao, and not a single election promise of providing two-bedroom housing, three acres of land to dalits, government jobs for the youth, doles to the unemployed, etc., have been fulfilled. “Instead we have the Chief Minister demolishing the Secretariat buildings. Erra Manzil palace too would have been demolished if not for the courts,” he said.

Mr. Vivek Venkatswamy said that six years in power is sufficient to improve the civic infrastructure in the twin cities and wondered what had prevented Mr. Rao or Minister K.T. Rama Rao to take up comprehensive sewerage and storm water drain project at a cost of ₹10,000 crore, which could have prevented the recent flooding.