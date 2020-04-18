Centre sanctions ₹620 cr. for road laying

The Union government has given preliminary nod for release of ₹620 crore under the PM’s Grameena Sadak Yojana Scheme to lay 1,000 km roads in the State.

Telangana State, which has been allotted a 2,427 km road network, will have to make proposals ready for the remaining 1,427 km roads. The number of workers under the NREGS touched six lakh per day even during the coronavirus lockdown, and this was a good development. With the start of agricultural works in a few days, the number would touch 10 lakh per day, said Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao.

He instructed the officials concerned to be very careful in this phase and ensure that labourers and sanitation workers were given safe working environment and protection.

“Drinking water and enough masks should be provided to them,” he said.

The Minister held a high-level review meeting at his residence here on Saturday. PR and RD secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania, commissioner Raghunandan Rao and PMGSY chief engineer E. Rajasekhara Reddy attended the meet.

Mr. Dayakar Rao said that under PMGSY Phase 3, the State was allotted 2,427 km and under Phase 1, the Centre gave preliminary sanction for ₹620 crore. Now, officers should ready proposals for the 1,427 km roads under Phase 2.