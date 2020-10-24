Centre releases ₹202 cr. for road repairs

HYDERABAD

24 October 2020 10:00 IST

Kishan Reddy thanks Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy expressed his gratitude to Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari for the release of ₹ 202 crore for highways in Telangana after a meeting held in New Delhi on Friday.

The amount is meant to cover eight NHs to the extent of 868-km. in the State. The proposals have been pending for a long time and Mr. Kishan Reddy has held several meetings for the clearance, leading to the sanction. The money comes at a time when roads are ravaged due to floods and heavy rains.

The amount will be used by the State R&B (NH), Telangana, for carrying out maintenance works, said the Minister and reiterated maximum possible support to the flood and rain-hit Telangana from the Central government for undertaking rescue repair and rehabilitation activity.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Kishan Reddy held discussions with the Central team assessing the floods damage in the city and districts at the Dilkusha guest house and urged them to expedite the report to be submitted. The team is said to be have informed him that the State government is yet to submit a comprehensive report on the total damage.

The Minister also visited the submerged areas of Musheerabad and Malakpet constituencies and interacted with the affected families. He called upon the local administration to ensure the compensation for property loss reaches every household in the flooded areas without any political considerations.

The State government should utilise the money available with the disaster management fund, he reiterated.