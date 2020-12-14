‘Centre ready to make changes to farm Acts’

G. Kishan Reddy

HYDERABAD

14 December 2020

People urged not to become pawns in the hands of parties

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy said the Centre is ready to make any changes in the farm Acts if specific objections are pointed out by the farmers bodies or the political parties, but appealed people “not to blindly oppose them” as the they are only meant to benefit the farmers.

“The BJP came to power with the support of farmers, so why will the government take any steps detrimental to their interests? We have no reservations in changing any part of the Acts, however, seeking total withdrawal is not right. Farmers, 85% of whom own less than five acres, should not become pawns in the hands of political parties because of their dislike towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said, on Monday.

Addressing a press conference at the party office, the Minister said the Centre and the farmers organisations had agreed on eight points, including providing legal cover to the Minimum Support Price (MSP), increasing the number of market yards from 6,000 - though it was in the States domain, providing more warehousing and cold storage chains and so on. But, the leaders of the farmers groups went back on their word and are now insisting on total withdrawal, he maintained.

Mr. Reddy blamed the ‘mandi’ lobby for the strike in Delhi and said: except in Punjab, farmers across the country have welcomed the new Acts.

“But, we respect those agitating also as they are also farmers and we have tried to convince them. Fact also is more than 60% of farm produce is sold outside the mandis,” he said.

Corporates and private groups are already involved in agriculture activities for long and the new Acts provides more teeth to benefit farmers in case of any malfeasance, he pointed out and affirmed that the government will continue to focus on reforms to make agriculture profitable and to provide enhanced income to farmers. “The new Acts are based on the recommendations of the Dr. M.S. Swaminathan committee and demands of various farmers organisations as well as Left groups to mitigate the sufferings of the small and marginal farmers,” he said.

Mr. Reddy said the Modi Government had taken up several initiatives to help agriculture sector in the last six years - like - ensuring continuous and reliable power supply, fertilizer on demand, support for cold storages and warehousing, funding soil testing, support to drip irrigation and the farm insurance schemes.

“Soon the revived Ramagundam fertiliser unit at ₹6,000 crore will start supplying ‘Kisan’ brand of fertilizer for the benefit of farmers of the Telugu States, he added.