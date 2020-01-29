Centre ready to debate any issue in the House: Union Minister

The Union government is ready for any discussion on the floor of the House in the ensuing Budget session of the Parliament commencing on January 31, said Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, here on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair an all-party meeting in Delhi on Thursday, ahead of the Budget session.

The government will appeal to the Opposition to help run the Parliament smoothly, he said. The remarks are significant in the context of concerns being raised on the CAA, NRC and NPR.

“Anything we can discuss, debate and disperse. This is what will be the approach of the government. We are ready to allow the Opposition to raise any issue but the Parliament should run smoothly. This is the request of the government and appeal of the Prime Minister,” the Union Minister said.

Mr. Prahlad Joshi, who hails from Karnataka, came to Hyderabad to participate in the ‘Invest Karnataka Road Show’ and left for Delhi to attend the all-party meeting scheduled for Thursday morning.

Speaking to The Hindu about the Budget session, he said President would address the joint session of the Parliament on January 31 and the Budget would be presented on February 1. On the important bills to be taken up, he said apart from the most important Finance Bill, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code Amendment Bill and Mine and Coal Amendment Bill are other important ones, besides many other bills.

Asked if the middle class can expect some good news in the budget this time, he said “As we all know Budget is a secret document and whatever is to be said will be announced in the Parliament. But it will be a good Budget, that I can say,” he said. On the expectations that more money should be left in the hands of people to boost demand at a time of economic slowdown, he said government was aware of what to be kept in mind. “This government is for pro-liberalisation and for more reforms,” he said.