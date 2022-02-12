Centre pushing power reforms to benefit few corporates: KCR

RAIGIR

12 February 2022 20:34 IST

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has alleged that the BJP-led Government at the Centre was trying to force reforms in the power sector against the interests of farmers and the poor without a view benefit some corporate companies.

“Some corporate friends of the BJP Government want to set up huge solar power plants in the country and the Centre wants the States buy the energy generated there with the help of reforms by giving distribution business into their hands. Such purchases of energy will force the State-owned generation units including the hydel stations to go idle and burden the consumers with high tariffs”, Mr. Rao explained speaking at public meeting at Raigir in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district on Saturday.

As part of such reforms the Centre wants Telangana to install energy-reading meters to all agricultural connections so that the private companies that own distribution business could collect high charges from farmers, the Chief Minister said and vowed that he would not allow such metering of farm connections at any cost and his government was ready to foot the bill of farm power supply even if it goes up to ₹15,000 crore a year.

He sought to know from the BJP which sector it did good during the last eight years and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a big failure on every front. It was Mr. Modi who blamed some States which arranged the return of migrant workers to their native places during the COVID lockdown by arranging trains and buses for spread of infection, he recollected.

Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao urged people to uproot the government that was against farmers, poor and religious-bent for the last eight years and install one which would be purely development- and welfare-oriented.