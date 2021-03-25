Centre only favouring poll-bound states, ignoring Telangana: KTR

Continuing his attack on the Central government, IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao said that Telangana was being discriminated by the Centre that was announcing and supporting schemes only in poll-bound states.

The Minister listed out how the BJP government was ignoring the rightful demands of Telangana like Turmeric Board, Defence Corridor between Hyderabad and Bengaluru, Vaccination Lab that was shifted to other state despite Hyderabad being the vaccine capital and Railway Coach factory at Kazipet.

He alleged that the Central government was trying to please the poll-bound states in extending financial assistance or announcing new plans but was ignoring Telangana. He said the Turmeric Board in Telangana was a non-starter despite the present Nizamabad MP won on the promise of Turmeric Board. But the poll-bound Tamil Nadu is promised the Board now.

He said the government had urged the Centre to release RS 832 crores for the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) but it was turned down. Similarly, despite Hyderabad emerging as the vaccine capital of the world and Diplomats from several countries praising Hyderabad’s contribution the vaccine testing laboratory has been allocated to Himachal Pradesh without any logic, he argued.

The Defence Corridor was announced for Bundelkhand though Hyderabad had many defence institutions. This was despite the state government making several representations seeking Defence corridor for the state. Interestingly, Bundelkhand doesn’t even has a single defence institution.

Even the Railway Coach factory is denied despite the assurance in the AP Reorganisation Act and it was sanctioned for Marathwada for which a proposal was made in 2018.

Mr. KTR said a Detailed Project Report on Metro phase II for Hyderabad was submitted but not a single rupee has been sanctioned. The BJP government has approved the Chennai Metro since Tamil Nadu was going for polls.