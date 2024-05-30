ADVERTISEMENT

Centre of Excellence to train women in vegetable farming launched near Hyderabad

Published - May 30, 2024 06:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

FLO-Hyderabad chairperson Priya Gazdar and head of corporate communication and public affairs, East West Seed India, U.V.L. Ananda signing an MoU for training women farmers in commercial vegetable farming.

FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO-Hyderabad) has launched a centre of excellence for training women in vegetable farming at Ravalkole in Medchal district.

Announcing launch of the facility, the FLO said it has entered into an MoU with East-West Seed Knowledge Transfer Foundation, under which 100 women farmers will be trained over the next three crop seasons in commercial vegetable farming. They will be trained in cultivating, managing and harvesting nearly 50 hybrid varieties of vegetables and greens, including bitter gourd, chilli, cauliflower, cabbage, ridge gourd, cucumber, pumpkin, okra and onion, it said in a release on Wednesday.

The women farmers will be taught advanced techniques to enhance crop diversity, increase productivity and ensure water efficiency. The FLO will also focus on development of entrepreneurial skills among the 100 women farmers. Through digital and financial literacy classes, they will learn skills required to manage and grow their agricultural ventures effectively.

“We are glad to collaborate with Dutch MNC East-West Seed... to launch their programme in Telangana,” FLO-Hyderabad chairperson Priya Gazdar said. Since 2016 EWS-Knowledge Transfer Foundation has trained over 80,000 farmers in Odisha, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka in advanced vegetable techniques, she said.

