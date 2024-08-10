Centre of Excellence for adult vaccination launched in Hyderabad

Pfizer India and KIMS-Sunshine Hospitals in Hyderabad have joined hands for a Centre of Excellence (CoE) for adult vaccination. The centre has been established to ensure that community members can easily access healthcare solutions, including preventive health measures such as adult vaccination. The centre can encourage people to seek protection against various vaccine-preventable diseases, including pneumococcal disease; influenza; human papillomavirus; and hepatitis A and B, according to a media release.

