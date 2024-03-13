ADVERTISEMENT

Centre notifies Sept 17 as ‘Hyderabad Liberation Day’

March 13, 2024 11:05 am | Updated 11:21 am IST - HYDERABAD

“There has been a demand from the people of the region that 17th September may be celebrated as Hyderabad Liberation Day,” says the notice as a justification for the announcement.

The Hindu Bureau

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday issued a gazette notification to celebrate September 17 as ‘Hyderabad Liberation Day’. “In order to remember martyrs who liberated Hyderabad and to infuse the flame of patriotism in the minds of the youth, the Government of India has decided to celebrate 17th day of September every year as “Hyderabad Liberation Day,” says the MHA notification. “There has been a demand from the people of the region that 17th September may be celebrated as Hyderabad Liberation Day,” says the notice as a justification for the announcement.

