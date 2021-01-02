Centre must immediately withdraw farm Acts: CPI(M)

Rythu bus yatra in Sangareddy on Friday.

SANGAREDDY

02 January 2021 12:16 IST

Party begins month-long State wide bus yatra

Former CPI(M) MLA and Rythu Sangham State president Julakanti Ranga Reddy demanded that the Union government withdraw all the three farm Acts passed by the Parliament.

Addressing a gathering at the district headquarters on Friday before commencing the month-long bus yatra in support to the ongoing agitation for the past 37 days in New Dehli by farmers from Punjab and Haryana, he alleged that the BJP government passed the laws with its numbers in the Parliament, despite serious opposition from farmers.

“For the past 37 days, farmers are agitating against farm laws despite freezing cold. Besides, 37 farmers died due to the cold. The Union Government has been dragging the issue in the name of discussions. We have to stand in support of the agitating farmers,” he said, alleging that the Modi government is working to protect the interests of corporate organisations Adanis and Ambanis. The CPI(M) leader wondered how Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao changed his stance all of a sudden after visiting New Delhi.

“Mr. Rao had announced during the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections that he would wage a war against the three farm laws passed by the Centre stating that they would harm the interests of farmers. Now, the same person says that the State government would not buy paddy and other crops from farmers.

Farmers would be forced to revolt against the government,” he warned, and urged the Chief Minister to pass a House resolution against the Acts -- like that of other States.

Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) president Chukka Ramulu, Rythu Sangham State secretary Sagar, Vyavasaya Karmika Sangham president R. Venkata Ramulu and others participated in the programme.

The bus yatra will criss-cross all the districts for one month and the concluding programme would be held in Hyderabad on January 31st.