Centre may review, downsize IT exemptions

Pramod Kumar Gupta, Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax (Exemptions), New Delhi, has hinted that the Union government may take a re-look at various provisions allowing for Income Tax exemptions for the last 70 years.

Speaking at the Outreach Programme on Taxation of Charitable Organisations here on Monday, Mr. Gupta responded to the appeal of charitable institutions to give more exemptions so that more people would contribute and the welfare activities like healthcare, education, skill development could be enhanced to help the needy.

Charitable institutions

Appreciating the work being done by various individuals through the charitable institutions and NGOs, he however said that the department functioning would change in the coming days to assess if the exemptions given to all the institutions were justified.

The department is working on a draft Central action plan to incorporate re-examining the exemptions and bring them down so that even if 30% of the exemptions are taxable, it would yield substantial revenue to the government to improve infrastructure needed to better the standard of living of poor.

The tax exemptions were provided by eminent national leaders in their good sense to involve people also for actualisation of welfare measures under the Directive Principles of the Constitution. But when analysed from the common man’s point of view, it would appear these exemptions all these years did not help much. Otherwise, our infrastructure in education and health would be much better, he said.

He also said the government is seriously looking at widening of tax base and in a country of 130 crore people, not even 30 crore people filed returns and paid taxes was shocking.

Huge data base

“All of us see prosperity in the form of movable and immovable assets all around but very few people showed their income over ₹1 crore and even over ₹10 lakhs. The department is sitting on a huge data base and not only high value transactions and even simple transactions can be monitored to identify the assesses.

The department would have to act on these leads,” he said.

Dr.Dipak R Ripote , Commissioner of Income Tax (Exemptions) AP, Telangana and Odisha, Mr.Satish K Reddy of Naandi Foundation and Chairman of Dr.Reddy’s Labs, Ms.Sangita Reddy, JMD of Apollo Hospitals, Founder Sachi, Dr.M.Gopichand, Founder, Hrudaya Foundation and CEO Star Hospitals, Mr.Pullella Gopichand, Founder, Gopichand Badminton Academy, Ms.Dipika Prasad of Lakeer Foundation, Dayaniwas Sharma, FCA, Member, Central Council, ICAI, and others spoke.