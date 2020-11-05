Centre ignoring highways in State: Vinod Kumar

Telangana Planning Board vice chairman B. Vinod Kumar said that only 126 km. of four-lane national highway was laid in Telangana in the last five years and it shows the step-motherly treatment of the Central government towards the State.

These figures were from the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and not the claims of the State government, he said after his meeting with the TRS parliamentary party leader Nama Nageahwar Rao when the latter called on him at his residence on Thursday to discuss the four-lane and six-lane projects in Telangana.

Mr. Vinod Kumar said that as per the AP Bifurcation Act, Telangana should have got several road projects and there is a need to put pressure on the Centre. He said that had held several meetings regarding this with officials when he was a member in the 16th Lok Sabha.

Some of the four-lane and six-lane road that need to be sanctioned include Karimnagar-Warangal; Jagityal-Karimnagar; Armoor-Jagityal-Ramagundam; Karimnagar-Gadchiroli; Khammam-Devarpalli; Hyderabad-Manneguda and Kodad-Khammam. Apart from these, 2,273 km. of national highways connecting several towns are also pending with the Central government, he alleged.