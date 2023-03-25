HamberMenu
Centre, IBA urged to take up issues of bank retirees on priority

March 25, 2023 11:46 pm | Updated 11:46 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Updation of pension, pending since 1995, and provision of free insurance coverage to the retirees were highlighted by the speakers.

A call for provision of free insurance to bank retirees as well as addressing their pending demands on priority were highlighted at the 6th biennial general body conference of the Indian Bank Pensioners & Retirees Association, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, held here on Saturday.

While All India Bank Pensioners and Retirees Confederation adviser G.D.Nadaf called upon the Centre and Indian Banks’ Association to attend to the issues on priority, especially updation of the pension that is pending since 1995, All India Indian Bank Pensioners and Retirees Association chairman K.Chandrasekharan and general secretary S.Kuppuswamy demanded free insurance coverage for all the retirees.

Field General Manager, Indian Bank, Hyderabad, K.S.Sudhakar Rao, who was chief guest at the conference, said Indian Bank is a customer-centric bank with a wide variety of products and is concerned about the welfare of its retirees.

The association said Badari Narayana as president, Suryanarayana Murthy as general secretary and their team were unanimously elected. About 400 retirees attended the conference, it said in a release.

