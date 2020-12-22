Centre funding ₹1,442 crore for drinking water facility in TS: Kishan Reddy

More assistance can be provided if the State government sends proposals that would benefit the people, says Minister

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy on Tuesday claimed the Centre is spending ₹1,442 crore on water supply, ₹184 crore on drainage and ₹40 crore on horticulture projects in Adilabad, Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Mahabubnagar, Miryalaguda, Nalagonda, Nizamabad, Ramagundam, Siddipet, Suryapeta and Warangal districts under the ‘AMRUT’ scheme.

In Adilabad town itself, five projects have been undertaken at a cost of about ₹81 crore, of which ₹78.30 crore for water supply has been completed. Similarly, 12,690 LED bulbs were installed in the town under the aegis of Central Government Agency ESSL, he said, addressing a series of meetings during his one-day visit to Adilabad.

Many Central schemes like the Prime Minister Awas Yojana and the Prime Minister’s Employment Guarantee Scheme, DWCRA societies, specially allocated funds for tribal areas and others are being implemented in the district. More assistance can be provided if the State government sends proposals that would benefit the people, he said.

Mr. Kishan Reddy said the Central government has launched various schemes like Smart City, AMRUT and HRIDAY depending on the needs with a view to improving infrastructure facilities in towns. Funds have been allotted the AMRUT scheme to 12 towns in TS for drinking water supply including Adilabad, he said.

The Minister also urged the Telangana government to release its share of ₹30 crore for completing the infrastructure for the super-speciality hospital in Adilabad for which the Centre had allotted ₹120 crore under the ‘Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana’.

Mr. Kishan Reddy visited the hospital and discussed the facilities available including staffing and other requirements. On learning about the pending funds, he immediately called up the Director of Medical Education Dr. Ramesh Reddy and called for quick release of funds so that the super-specialty medical services could be made available to the people of Adilabad and surrounding districts.

“In addition to the 500-bed hospital here, 100 students will be able to study MBBS and recently post-graduate seats have also been allotted,” he said. During the subsequent review meeting, the activities of the Cotton Corporation of India and various Central Government schemes were reviewed.

Fellow MP Soyam Bapu Rao, District Collector Sikta Patnaik, additional Collectors David and Sandhyarani, Utnoor ITDA project officer Bhavesh Mishra and other officials were present.