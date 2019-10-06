Centre for urban excellence soon for municipal sector

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao announced that a centre for urban excellence will soon be launched to encourage modern and innovative ways in the municipal sector.

Addressing a review meeting on sanitation, transport, and other aspects of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), the Minister asked Collectors of four districts around the city to identify and acquire sites for dumping yards, and construction waste recycling plants and hand them over to GHMC.

Recycling plant

He has given green signal for launch of the construction and demolition waste recycling plant at Jeedimetla on October 27 or 28, and asked the Commissioner D.S. Lokesh Kumar to clear obstacles in access route to the plant being established in Fathullahguda too.

Mr. Rama Rao said there is a need to introduce modern machinery into the solid waste management process in the city, instead of the present vehicles transporting garbage. He also stressed upon the need to modernise the existing 17 garbage transfer stations in the city.

Principal secretary Arvind Kumar, and Mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan too were in the review meeting.

Another press statement from GHMC has informed that the corporation will procure 150 more portable fogging machines in addition to the existing 150.