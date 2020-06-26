Centre for Robotic Process Automation at CMRTC

Hyderabad

26 June 2020 22:11 IST

Will help students complete a certified course in RPA

CMR Technical Campus, recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC) as an Autonomous Institute, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Automation Anywhere for setting up of Centre of Excellence in “Software BOT Lab.”

This will help students of third and final year of CSE, IT, ECE, and Mechanical streams in getting trained and certified in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), which is a globally recognised certification programme of Automation Anywhere.

Through this association CMRTC will be offering the benefits of Robotic Process Automation and Development of Digital Workforce and bring mass access to future technology, said chairman C. Gopal Reddy and director of CMRTC A. Raji Reddy.

