Centre dismisses TRS MLA’s plea on citizenship

TRS legislator from Vemulawada Chennamaneni Ramesh Babu received a setback on Friday as the Union Home ministry dismissed his review petition and declared that he was not a citizen of India.

It may be recalled that following the High Court cancelling his citizenship, Ramesh Babu filed a review petition with the Union Home ministry.

But, the Home ministry after reviewing his petition stated that the elected representative should have shown impeccable integrity to set an example to others. “But he had, on the contrary, practised something unethical and adopted fraudulent means to suppress the material facts for personal gain. Hence, his review petition is dismissed”, the Union Home Ministry statement said .

Old case

It may be recalled that German national Ch Ramesh Babu contested and won from the Vemulawada Assembly seat in 2009 on TDP ticket and won the seat in 2014 on TRS ticket. His arch rival Adi Srinivas, who lost the election in 2009, had filed a case against him claiming that Ramesh was not an Indian citizen.

In a statement here on Friday, Ramesh Babu said that he would again approach the High court for justice. Stating that he had given complete information along with his review petition to the Home ministry, he said the Ministry had not examined all the details and followed only the former inquiry report which had several flaws.

Ramesh Babu clarified that he took Indian citizenship on February 3, 2009 and directions to ensure stay of 365 continuous days in the country came into force from February 25, 2009. However, he said that the continuous stay of 365 days in the country was not applicable to him. He said he had submitted a 100- page report to the Home Ministry which dismissed it based on the old inquiry report.