Centre confers IPS on 22 Telangana police officers

Twenty-two police officers of the rank of non-cadre Superintendents of Police (SPs) of Telangana State have been conferred IPS on Tuesday.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has issued a notification giving details of the officers. The officers who were conferred IPS are N. Koti Reddy, L. Subbarayudu, K. Narayana Reddy, D.V. Srinivasa Rao, T. Srinivasa Rao, T. Annapurna, P.V. Padmaja, Janaki Dharavath, P. Yadagiri, K.R. Nagaraju, M. Narayana, Y. Saisekhar, G. Janaki Sharmila, V. Thirupathi, S. Rajendraprasad, D. Udaykumar Reddy, K. Suresh Kumar, B. Anuradha, C. Anasuya, Shaik Saleema, R. Giridhar and Ch. Praveen Kumar.

Of these 22 officers, P. Yadagiri, K.R. Nagaraju, M. Narayana, V. Tirupathi, S. Rajendraprasad and D. Udaykumar Reddy joined the Police department as Sub-Inspectors. They got promoted as non-cadre SPs and eventually were conferred IPS. The remaining officers joined police service as Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs).

A police officer V. Bhaskar Rao, who retired and passed away, too was conferred IPS as he was eligible before the date of his retirement. He joined Police department as SI. The notification stated that conferment of IPS on Y. Saisekhar and G. Janaki Sharmial was subject to clearance in the disciplinary proceedings pending against them and grant of integrity certificate by the State government.


