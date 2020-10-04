Centre allots ₹280 crore for police reforms in city

Kishan Reddy appreciates police for bringing services closer to people

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy said on Sunday that the Central government has earmarked funds for the ‘Safe City’ project in eight major cities across the country for surveillance, protection of women and rapid criminal investigation. As part of it, ₹280 crore has been allotted to Hyderabad, he said.

Addressing a gathering after dedicating the Amberpet assembly constituency’s CCTV network to the DCP’s office at Amberpet, he said that the city is expanding daily, with a wide range of activities, as well as crimes. Hence, it was imperative to use the currently available technology and CCTVs for the protection of people.

Mr. Kishan Reddy appreciated the police for bringing services closer to people using the latest technology and observed that the upcoming Raksha National University in Gujarat approved by Parliament would bring about key changes in the functioning of the country’s police system.

“The National University of Forensic Sciences Bill, approved by the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, would enable students enrich themselves in law, criminology and other related disciplines, as well as excel in forensic science research. Women will get 33% reservation in all police wings,” he said.

Local MLA Kaleru Venkatesh, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar, and DCP Ramesh participated in the event.