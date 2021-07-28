Central Waqf Council faults TSWB

‘Telangana State Waqf Board mismanaged properties’

The Cental Waqf Council (CWC) on Wednesday minced no words in criticising the Telangana State Waqf Board (TSWB) for ‘mismanagement’ of endowed properties.

“In fact, as far as the Telangana State and Hyderabad city are concerned, with respect to Waqf properties, a number of cases of mismanagement have come up, and that is a fact. Nobody can deny this,” said CWC member Naushad.

CWC members Munawari Begum, Haneef Ali, Darakhshan Andrabi, Wasim Rahatali Khan, and Mohammed Harun met TSWB chairman Mohammed Saleem, and later spoke to the media.

Reacting to the TSWB cancelling around 500 illegal registrations of Waqf properties, Mr. Naushad said that while this was a good initiative and may be treated as a ‘first step’, it does not mean that the Muslim endowments’ body has done ‘everything’.

Taking questions from the media on the unavailability of a full-time chief executive officer, Mr Naushad said that the TSWB should not be held accountable for this. It is the State government which has to appoint the officer. Similarly, the appointment of a Survey Commissioner too is the responsibility of the State government, he said.