Central team visits Maternity Hospital

The Inter-Ministerial Central Team inspecting the COVID-19 containment measures in the city visited the Government Maternity Hospital, Petlaburj, on Friday and interacted with patients, doctors and paramedical staff. Later, they conducted a review meeting with Khairatabad Zonal Commissioner Praveenya and deputy commisisoners with regard to implementation of lockdown and containment measures.

Visiting a construction site at Errum Manzil, the team headed by Additional Secretary, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Arun Bharoka, enquired about the facilities provided to migrant workers. They also visited the Centre for DNA, Fingerprinting and Diagnostics at Uppal and interacted with Director Debshish Mitra and others, a press release from GHMC said.