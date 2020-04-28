Central team visits GHMC headquarters

The Inter Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) on COVID-19, on the third day of its visit to the city on Tuesday, visited the control room at the GHMC headquarters, and inquired about the flow of work from there.

The team was apprised of the functions of control room, facilities provided to the migrant workers in shelter homes, distribution of food to the needy and response to the suspected COVID-19 calls by the OSD Anuradha.

The team headed by Additional Secretary, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Arun Baroka checked the functioning by making an impromptu call to the field staff. They enquired about supply of food, and tallied it with the data recorded at the control room, before appreciating the functioning of the control room.

Ms. Anuradha informed the team that the calls of suspected COVID-19 cases are referred to zonal and circle offices for follow up, and that 32 ambulances are kept ready at zonal offices. The team was also apprised about the online monitoring system at the Command & Control Room by GHMC Commissioner D.S. Lokesh Kumar.

In the evening, the team visited King Koti hospital and Victory playground where a temporary shelter home was set up.

Public Health Senior Specialists Chandra Sekhar Gadem, Director of NIN Hemalatha, Director, Ministry of Consumer Affairs S.S. Thakur, Associate and Professor of National disaster Management, Sekhar Chaturvedi were other members of the team.