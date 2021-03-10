Central team to tour State for 5 days to study forests

Parliamentary Standing Committee headed by MP Jairam Ramesh is tentatively scheduled to visit the State in the coming month, to study the afforestation, forest rejuvenation, protection and other measures adopted for development of green cover in Telangana.
A statement from the Forest department has informed about the tour, and said that PCCF R. Sobha has briefed all the District Forest Officers with regard to the tour through a video conference on Wednesday.
A total of 25 MPs will be part of the team, which is scheduled to tour the State for five days.
Measures for fire protection in summer, water provision for wild animals, progress of works taken up with CAMPA funds, strategies for seasonal Haritha Haram programme and forest clearances were discussed, as part of the video conference.
As part of the special programmes on the occasion of ‘Azadi ka Amrit’ to mark 75 years of Independence, the Forest department will identify a problematic village per district, where awareness campaigns will be taken up about importance of forests, crime control, encroachments, poaching, prevention of forest fires, and other issues, the statement said.
CCMB will train the field-level forest officials in collection of samples from wild animals killed in various accidents and poaching incidents on March 18 and 19.
The training will be conducted in Amrabad and Mannanur villages of Nagarkurnool districts, the statement said.
