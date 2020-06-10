Hyderabad

Central team reviews situation

A team headed by the Joint Secretary from the Centre, Sanjay Jaju, held a review meeting with GHMC officials on Wednesday, on the steps taken to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the city.

Mr. Jaju enquired about the situation in city zone, circle wise and said about 70% patients approaching private hospitals are testing positive in cities such as Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai. He discussed in detail about the number of positive cases in the GHMC area, methods adopted in contact tracing, facilities available for COVID testing, hospitals, home quarantine, home isolation, and containment zones with the officials, a statement from GHMC informed.

He advised the district collectors, health officials, and deputy commissioners to create a social media group for effective coordination. He also enquired about the COVID-19 control room and its functioning.

Commissioner D.S.Lokesh Kumar, Hyderabad District Collector Sweta Mohanty, Additional Commissioner B.Santosh, Chief City Planner Devender Reddy and COVID -19 control room OSD Anuradha attended the meeting.

