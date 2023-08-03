HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Central team assesses flood damage in Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu districts

August 03, 2023 02:33 am | Updated 02:35 am IST - JAYASHANKAR BHUPALPALLY/ MULUGU

The Hindu Bureau
Members of the inter-ministerial Central team along with the officials of Warangal and Hanamkonda districts including civic officials visiting rain-ravaged areas in Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) limits.

Members of the inter-ministerial Central team along with the officials of Warangal and Hanamkonda districts including civic officials visiting rain-ravaged areas in Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) limits.

Members of the inter-ministerial Central team on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, visited Moranchapally in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district and Tadvai mandal in Mulugu district to assess the damage caused by heavy rains/flash floods.

Villagers of Moranchapally narrated their harrowing experiences of devastating floods before the Central team and sought government support to rebuild their damaged houses and restore their livelihoods.

Collector Bavesh Mishra and Superintendent of Police Pulla Karunakar accompanied the Central team to the flood-affected village. The district officials told the Central team that the overnight unprecedented rainfall in Chityala, Regonda and Ghanapuram mandals affected 32 villages in the district on July 27.

They apprised the team of the extensive damage to paddy, cotton, chilli, and other crops on more than 33,000 acres, dozens of houses, roads, electric poles, transformers, and distribution lines, drinking water pipelines in the last week’s flood devastation in the district.

Later in the day, the Central team inspected the damaged portions of various stretches of the National Highway at Jalagalavancha in Tadvai mandal and Gundlavagu in Pasra mandal, among other flood-affected areas in Mulugu district. Collector Ila Tripathi and Superintendent of Police Gaush Alam were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.