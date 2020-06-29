Central team asks govt. to focus on containment measures

HYDERABAD

29 June 2020

Advises officials to prepare action plan for two months

The Central team headed by Union Health Ministry’s joint secretary Lav Agarwal has advised the State government to focus on containment measures for checking the spread of COVID-19 in the State.

The advice assumes significance in the light of a steep increase in cases over the past few weeks since the lifting of lockdown.

The Central team suggested that the government increase testing capacity, tracing and clinical management in the State, and also be ready with an action plan for the next two months as there is a likelihood of further rise in the number of cases.

The team members held detailed discussions with senior officials of the Telangana government headed by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar after concluding their field visit on Monday.

Express satisafaction

The team, which visited the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences, Gandhi Hospital and Dhobigalli (a containment area in Domalguda) took stock of the ground situation. The team briefed the officials about its field experience and expressed satisfaction over the hospital management in the State.

The Health department made a detailed power-point presentation on the steps taken for COVID-19 management in the State. The presentation encompassed surveillance and containment measures, hospital preparedness, procurement of protection equipment, preventive measures and other aspects. The team was told that the State presently has a capacity of 17,081 beds and adequate additional staff had been recruited to strengthen treatment. The government had sanctioned ₹475.74 crore towards strengthening the health and medical infrastructure to tackle any eventuality.

The Chief Secretary was accompanied by Health department special chief secretary A. Santhi Kumari, Municipal Administration department principal secretary Arvind Kumar and other senior officials during the meeting.