Central govt. neglected Telangana, alleges Uttam

‘BJP govt. misusing public exchequer for political gains’

The Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday was highly disappointing as Telangana was grossly neglected in the allocation of funds, said Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and Nalgonda MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy.

Speaking to media persons on the premises of Parliament premises after the presentation of budget, he accused the BJP government of misusing the public exchequer for political gains. He pointed out that disproportionate and higher allocations were made for election-bound States like West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam and a few others, while other States were totally neglected.

“The BJP government has failed to ensure equitable distribution of resources among all States. It’s a wrong practice and if continued, all States will get new projects and funds only during election years,” Mr. Uttam Reddy said.

“All four BJP MPs from Telangana should be ashamed of themselves for having failed to get a single rupee for Telangana in the Budget,” he said and asked them to stop making tall claims and fake promises with regard to Telangana henceforth.

Further, he said Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao must explain as to what he had achieved by supporting the BJP government at the Centre since 2014. “Mr. Rao has supported all the policies and decisions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the beginning,” Mr. Uttam Reddy stated. However, Telangana did not gain anything in any of the budgets presented by BJP government so far, he said.

There was no mention of allocations to even the promises made to Telangana including on according national status to an irrigation project under Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. “There is nothing to cheer for people of Telangana from this budget,” Mr. Uttam Reddy said.

The budget has nothing for common people and the imposition of cess of ₹2.5 per litre on petrol and ₹4 per litre on diesel would burden common man badly as it would lead to inflation and price rise.

“It has been proved that BJP is incapable of managing the country’s finances and it wants to survive either by selling public assets or by borrowing loans as it has proposed to borrow ₹12 lakh crore in addition to large-scale disinvestment plans,” the TPCC president said.