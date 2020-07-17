Central govt. lauds Mission Bhagiratha

The Mission Bhagiratha programme, a unique initiative to ensure supply of drinking water to all households, has won accolades from the Central government that said that the programme addresses one of the major concerns involved in equitable distribution of water among households.

Union Jal Shakti Ministry’s National Jal Jeevan Mission director Manoj Kumar Sahoo said that the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) launched by the Centre envisaged supply of 55 litres per capita per day through functional household tap connections to every household by 2024. The JJM guidelines mentioned about the necessity to reduce loss in the distribution system.

One of the common losses encountered in distribution system was that of over-drawl of water from the system by individual households using small motors leading to inequities. The Mission Bhagiratha programme has addressed this issue by installing a flow control valve with design of five litres a minute at the household connection point. Installation of the valve would help in reducing the opening and would maintain same flow rate even if pumps were used. This would, in turn, discourage individuals from installing private pumps to draw water.

Mr. Sahoo, in a letter addressed to other State governments, advised them to consider installing such flow control valves in the distribution network to ensure equity and efficiency in water supply. A team of technical officers could study the Telangana model or any other model that could be successfully deployed in their respective states. The cost of the valve could be included as part of the estimate prepared in consonance with the village action plan. “This effort will go a long way in imbibing the spirit of rational and equitable use of water,” Mr. Sahoo said.