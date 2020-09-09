Central govt. doing precious little in extending assistance, says KCR

Has so far released the usual ₹265 crore under NHM, ₹90 crore as additional aid

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao took a dig at the Central government for doing precious little in extending helping hand to the State during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regular release

The Central government had so far released ₹265 crore which form part of regular releases under the National Health Mission and another ₹90 crore additional assistance. “There is no big assistance to the State other than this,” Mr. Rao said.

Several requests made by the State to relax the norms under the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act went in vain while the Centre had not considered the representation made for rescheduling of loans. The central government imposed conditions in availing relaxations under the FRBM norms rather than acceding the State’s requests.

The Centre’s help was not substantial in terms of equipment too. In providing ventilators in the hospitals for treating COVID-19 patients, for instance, the Centre had no doubt sanctioned some ventilators, but simultaneously, it had imposed cuts in the grants that were due to the State.

Own resources

The State on its part had been mobilising adequate resources on its own to tackle the situation arising out of the impact of the pandemic while the Centre had not even released the justified share of GST dues to the State. Replying to clarifications sought by the members during the short discussion on COVID-19 in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, the Chief Minister assured that he would take up the issue of providing the State’s quota of vaccines that were being developed by the Bharat Biotech International Limited with the company’s representatives.

To a query on the demolition of the Osmania General Hospital, he said he would not speak on the issue as it is pending in court. He assured that he would hold a meeting of the GHMC MLAs to evolve a way forward once the court adjudicates the matter.