Central govt. assures timely supply of urea to Telangana

HYDERABAD

21 July 2020 00:14 IST

Niranjan Reddy calls on Union Minister Sadananda Gowda

The Centre has assured Telangana that the supply of committed quantity of urea would be made in time to meet the need during the ongoing crop season.

As a follow-up to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s telephonic talk with Union Minister of Chemicals & Fertilizers D.V. Sadananda Gowda on the supply of urea to Telangana during the ongoing Vaanakalam (Kharif) crop season, Minister for Agriculture S. Niranjan Reddy and Secretary (Agriculture) B. Janardhan Reddy called on Mr. Gowda in New Delhi on Monday.

Mr. Gowda told the Telangana team that imported urea had already reached different ports in the country but its unloading is getting delayed to due to labour shortage in the wake of COVID-19 spread.

Advertising

Advertising

10.5 lakh tonnes of urea

However, the Union Minister assured Mr. Reddy that the Centre is committed to supply the entire 10.5 lakh tonnes of urea to Telangana for the season in time, without causing any inconvenience to the farming community.

Later, speaking to media persons, Mr. Niranjan Reddy said the Union Minister had assured to supply the 1.29 lakh tonnes quota for July in time, and the Centre would not allow a situation of soil nutrient shortage. He stated that he had explained to the Union Minister that agriculture was the only sector which had been active even during the lockdown period, and later - as about 60% of the country’s population is dependent on it, although every other sector had become either inactive or slow.

Minister petitioned

Along with Mr. Janardhan Reddy, Mr. Niranjan Reddy submitted a memorandum to the Union Minister seeking timely supply of urea and other fertilizer to Telangana.