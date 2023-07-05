Central drug authority to rationalise regulations

July 05, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) is considering rationalising the regulations as a measure to improve the ease of doing business.

“You will see lot of changes happening in times to come,” the Drugs Controller General of India Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi said, adding the Central drug authority is also hiring global consultants to look into the opportunities of the rationalisation.

“There may be lot of duplications and redundancies as the [Drugs and Cosmetics] Act is old... the whole global industry has moved very fast. I think the regulation has not changed at that pace,” he said, participating in a panel discussion organised as part of 9th International Pharmaceutical Exhibition (iPhex 2023) here on Wednesday.

On the challenges for the regulator and the pharma industry in the country, the DCGI said “non-uniform implementation and interpretation of the law” remains one of the challenges. With the same law interpreted differently by different people, there is scope of improvement in the uniformity of implementation of the law, he said. For the regulator, the size and composition of pharma industry — with SMEs on one end and large pharma companies — make it difficult to design a regulation which can be optimal for both ends.

Underscoring the need to take along all the stakeholders for the growth of the industry, Mr.Raghuvanshi highlighted the need for the upgradation of skills among MSMEs as a pre-requisite to explore the vast growth opportunities available. At another level, a lot of harmonisation with global regulations is also happening, he said.

Participating in the discussion, Laurus Labs CEO Chava Satyanarayana underlined the importance of quality human resources as a key requirement for growth of the industry. VP and India Site head of USP Girish Kapur, vice-president, Regulatory Affairs, QuagenPharma P.Veer Raju and Infection Control Academy president Ranga Reddy Burri were other panellists in the discussion moderated by IDMA president Viranchi Shah.