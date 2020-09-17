Centenarian wins battle against COVID

The 103-year-old farmer never smoked or drank, did not have any other health issue

In these days of death and desolation, a 103-year-old farmer’s victory in the battle against COVID infuses the much needed hope.

Paruchuri Ramaswamy, who got infected with COVID on August 27, has recovered. He does not have diabetes, hypertension or any serious health ailment, and leads an active life.

In fact, two days before getting admitted to the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) at Gachibowli, he was brain storming and persuading his son to plant jackfruit trees in a farm at CR Foundation in Hyderabad.

The centenarian stays at the foundation with his daughter Paruchuri Jamuna (66) after other family members moved to other states and countries.

Along with him, 27 people from the foundation were diagnosed with coronavirus and were admitted to TIMS.

“After undergoing treatment, he was referred to Gandhi Hospital to check if he developed any complications. He was discharged from there,” said Ehsan Ahmed Khan, in-charge medical superintendent, TIMS.

The old man does not have any co-morbidity. When officials in the State Health department were asked for details about him, they said he belongs to a generation when people ate healthy food, and did work that kept them fit.

“He has been a farmer all his life. To this day, he likes to spend mornings in the farm at the foundation and gives suggestions on farming. My father has healthy habits, and does not smoke or drink. He does not have any other health issue,” said Mrs. Jamuna.

The only time Mr. Ramaswamy got admitted to a hospital was when he had anaemia a year ago. He recovered from it too.

Having won over COVID-19, he is back at the foundation.

32 octogenarians recover

At least 32 people, who are over 80 years and got admitted to TIMS, including 28 inmates of CR Foundation, have recovered. Of these 28 people, 27 have recovered after some were referred to Gandhi Hospital, and one person died.

President of CR Foundation Dr. K. Narayana thanked the staff and administration at government hospitals, State Health department, and Health Minister Eatala Rajender.