Centenarian arrives to warm welcome

KHAMMAM

17 July 2021 00:00 IST

The woman from Thallada, bedridden with paralysis, beats COVID

Centenarian Dhara Subbamma of Thallada returned home in the mandal headquarters town on Sunday night to a warm welcome after recovering from COVID-19 at a private hospital in Hyderabad, spreading positivity in these gloomy times.

Subbamma, 100 years old, had contracted the coronavirus infection while remaining bedridden with partial paralysis under the supervision of a woman caretaker hired by her family members at their home last month.

She tested positive for COVID-19 on June 26 and was shifted to a super-specialty hospital in Hyderabad, where she had undergone treatment for about a fortnight.

She was discharged from the hospital on Sunday after testing negative for COVID-19.

The elderly woman was given a rousing welcome by her 64-year-old younger son Vishnumohan Rao, daughter-in-law Rajyalakshmi and other family members on her arrival at their home in Thallada in an ambulance.

They showered flower petals on Subbamma immediately after she entered their house and also performed “padabhishekam.”

My mother brought me up with great warmth and resilience since my father’s death in 1976, Vishnumohan Rao told The Hindu.

My elder brother died of COVID-19 in February this year, he said, adding that his 100-year-old mother recovered from the dreaded virus owing to timely diagnosis and prompt treatment at a Hyderabad-based hospital coupled with emotional support and positive energy.

“We celebrated her 95th birthday by conducting “Pada Pushpabishekam” on a grand scale with an array of flowers brought in from Kadiyam nurseries in Andhra Pradesh in the presence of our family members and relatives in 2017, he recalled, saying Padabishekam was a token of gratitude to her boundless compassion and selfless affection towards their family members.