Cell for lakes, parks

The Directorate of Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management under GHMC has launched a ‘Parks, Lakes & Layout Open Spaces Protection Cell’ also known as Assets Protection Cell to enable citizens to post complaints on encroachment of parks, lakes, and open spaces of the layouts in GHMC limits.

Citizens wishing to report an encroachment may call the toll-free number 1800-599-0099 to register their complaint. Every complaint is assigned a unique complaint number which is then assigned to the Assistant Enforcement Officer under the Directorate. The AEO will call the complainant for details and start the enquiry. Whistle blowers will have the choice of anonymity if they wish, a statement said.

Demolished

The GHMC Town Planning wing of Serilingampally Zone pulled down 42 slabs of seven illegal constructions in Gurukul Trust lands as part of the ongoing demolition drive here on Thursday. On Wednesday, the teams had pulled down 32 slabs of four buildings, a statement said.