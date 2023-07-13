Celkon exploring JV with Chinese, Taiwanese firms for electronic products

July 13, 2023 10:28 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST

Home-grown mobile phone firm Celkon, that over the last few years shifted focus to electronics products manufacturing, including as a contract manufacturer of television, is in discussion with a few Chinese and Taiwanese firms to expand its products portfolio.

“We are in talks with a few firms in China and Taiwan and looking for joint venture partners to manufacture consumer electronic products in India,” Celkon group CMD Y.Guru said, adding that it now had a JV with a Chinese firm for TVs. Citing non-disclosure agreements, he refused to share details of the products for which joint ventures were being considered.

In line with the government norms for such JVs, Celkon will hold the majority stake. A few of the JVs are likely to be in place by this fiscal, he added.

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, where the group has a manufacturing unit each for televisions and a few other products, including set-top boxes, will continue to be preferred location in terms of hosting the JV facilities, Mr. Guru said in an interaction after Celkon announced acquisition of multi-brand mobile retail chain Touch Mobiles, in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Noida in Uttar Pradesh is another location Celkon may consider for units under the JV, but not as greenfield facility. “We will prefer acquiring an existing unit and develop it,” he said.

Celkon Group in a release said the group turnover was ₹2,600 crore last fiscal and it is aiming for ₹5,000 crore in this financial year. Besides expanding the Touch Mobiles stores, from the existing 40, including through a franchise network, Celkon plans to launch training programme in mobile service and sales for youth. Touch Mobile aims to establish up to 50 company-owned stores along with an additional 200 franchise stores in South India and Maharashtra.

