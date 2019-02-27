Hyderabad

Celebratory mood in city

College students burst crackers, hold rally

The city on Tuesday erupted in joy as soon as the news trickled in about the Indian Air Force carrying out pre-dawn surgical strikes to destroy Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camps in Balakot, Pakistan.

Students of the premier Nizam’s College burst crackers to celebrate the successful strike while those at Villa Marie Women’s College took out a rally on the college campus, raising slogans and praising the armed forces. Carrying the Indian tricolour and the flexi posters of the Indian armed forces, the students sought a befitting reply to Pakistan as a tribute to the CRPF jawans, who were martyred in the deadly Pulwama attack in Kashmir on February 14.

The CPI city unit also celebrated the surgical strike.

A rally was taken out from CPI office this evening. In Kothapet, women distributed sweets to celebrate the attacks.

