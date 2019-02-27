Celebratory mood in city

The city on Tuesday erupted in joy as soon as the news trickled in about the Indian Air Force carrying out pre-dawn surgical strikes to destroy Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camps in Balakot, Pakistan.

Students of the premier Nizam’s College burst crackers to celebrate the successful strike while those at Villa Marie Women’s College took out a rally on the college campus, raising slogans and praising the armed forces. Carrying the Indian tricolour and the flexi posters of the Indian armed forces, the students sought a befitting reply to Pakistan as a tribute to the CRPF jawans, who were martyred in the deadly Pulwama attack in Kashmir on February 14.

The CPI city unit also celebrated the surgical strike.

A rally was taken out from CPI office this evening. In Kothapet, women distributed sweets to celebrate the attacks.