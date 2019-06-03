Celebrations at govt. offices mark State Formation Day

The State Formation Day was celebrated at the State Legislature complex, the High Court and other government offices located in the twin cities.

Assembly Speaker P. Srinivas Reddy launched the celebrations by hoisting the national flag on the Assembly premises to mark the occasion.

Several members of the legislature and Legislature Secretary V. Narasimhya Charyulu were present on the occasion. Legislative Council Deputy Chairman Nethi Vidyasagar hoisted the national flag on the Council premises in the presence of MLCs and senior officials.

Acting Chief Justice of Telangana High Court, Justice Raghavendra S. Chauhan, hoisted the national flag on the High Court premises in the presence of judges and other officials.

Elsewhere, Transco and Genco Chairman and Managing Director D. Prabhakar Rao hoisted the national flag at Vidyut Soudha, the headquarters of the electricity establishment, in the presence of senior officials. Speaking on the occasion, he said the contracted capacity of Telangana, which was 7,778 MW on the day of the State formation five years ago, has been more than doubled to 16,203 MW.

The power utility initiated steps to add another 5,080 MW in its efforts to ensure that the Telangana State became self-sufficient on the power front.

The Singareni Collieries Company Limited Chairman and Managing Director, N. Sridhar, who hoisted the national flag at Singareni Bhavan here, exhorted the officials concerned to work for achieving the sales target of ₹50,000 crore in the coming years.

The Formation Day celebrations were also held in the office of Industrial Infrastructure Corporation, Telangana Drinking Water Supply Project (Mission Bhagiratha), Bus Bhavan, Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority and other offices.

Civil Supplies Corporation Chairman M. Srinivas Reddy, who hoisted the tricolor at the Civil Supplies Bhavan, exhorted the officials concerned to take steps to procure foodgrain from farmers in line with the significantly enhanced production.

Mayor B. Rammohan was the chief guest at the celebrations organised by the GHMC. Shilparamam had organised the celebrations on a big scale involving over hundred artistes.