Celebrating the spirit of India

HYDERABAD

26 January 2021 23:16 IST

Patriotic zeal pervades institutions, offices across Telangana on the occasion of 72nd Republic Day

The 72nd Republic Day was celebrated with enthusiasm and patriotic fervour by following COVID-19 norms in legislative bodies, government offices and institutions as also by political parties across the State on Tuesday.

In the Legislative Assembly, Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy hoisted the national flag. Speaking on the occasion, he thanked the scientific community for finding vaccine against COVID-19 and it was a moment of pride for the people of Telangana as one of the vaccines was developed and is being made in Hyderabad.

Chairman of Legislative Council G. Sukender Reddy, Deputy Chairman N. Vidyasagar, Legislative Affairs Minister V. Prashanth Reddy, Council Chief Whip B. Venkateshwarlu, Legislature Secretary V. Narasimha Acharyulu and several legislators participated. In the Council building, Mr. Sukender Reddy unfurled the tricolour.

Advertising

Advertising

At Pragathi Bhavan, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao hoisted the national flag. In the High Court complex, Chief Justice Justice Hima Kohli unfurled the national flag and at Secretariat (BRKR Bhavan), Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar did the honours.

Speaking after hoisting the national flag at Vidyut Soudha, chairman and managing director of TS-Genco and TS-Transco D. Prabhakar Rao attributed the transformation of the power sector in the State to team work of all utilities and support of the government. The power utilities had spent nearly ₹29,900 crore on strengthening the transmission and distribution network in the past six years and Telangana was topping the country with per capita energy consumption of 2,071 units.

At Singareni Bhavan, CMD of Singareni Collieries Company Ltd. hoisted the national flag and said the company was planning to commence coal production in the Naini block in Odisha during 2021 itself and was planning to erect a 300 megawatt floating solar plant in Lower Manair Dam.

At Prof. Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University, Vice Chancellor V. Praveen Rao, during the Republic Day celebrations, said that the university would take up the process to fill 102 vacant junior assistant cum typist posts through public service commission soon.

In-charge Vice-Chancellor of Osmania University and Principal Secretary (MA&UD) Arvind Kumar hoisted the tricolour at the historic Arts College building. He also unfurled the flag at Samachar (I&PR) Bhavan and MA&UD offices.

Republic Day was also celebrated at Institution of Lok Ayukta, Mahatma Gandhi National Council of Rural Education, Aranya Bhavan, Parishrama Bhavan, Bus Bhavan, Administrative Staff College of India, Rythu Bandhu Samithi office, University of Hyderabad, offices of Nuclear Fuel Complex, BHEL R.C. Puram, Power Grid, NTPC, SBI Hyderabad Circle and the offices of all the political parties.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Republic Day, a wreath laying ceremony was organised at Veerula Sainik Smarak, Army Parade Ground Secunderabad as a mark of respect and to pay homage to the valiant soldiers who laid their lives to uphold the honour and pride of our country. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao also laid a wreath and paid homage to the martyrs.

Normalcy returning

The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport is gradually returning to normalcy with the worst impact of COVID-19 having passed, observed CEO Pradeep Panicker after hoisting the national flag on the occasion of Republic Day on Tuesday. The CEO was confident that the passenger numbers would soon reach pre-COVID times. Availability of COVID vaccine is sure to further increase air traffic, he said.

Hyderabad Air Cargo has expanded its capabilities to handle the expected spurt in COVID vaccine transport for both import and export.

SCR infra works

South Central Railway (SCR) has commissioned 44 km of new railway line, 44 km of gauge conversion works, 127 km of doubling and 22 km of tripling works during this financial year despite the raging pandemic, said General Manager Gajanan Mallya after hoisting the tricolour.

He received the guard of honour presented by the Railway Protection Force and witnessed various cultural events on the occasion of Republic Day celebrations at the Railway Sports Complex Grounds in Secunderabad.

CJ’s address

Observing that Telangana High Court took COVID lockdown as an opportunity to adapt to new technology, Chief Justice Hima Kohli called upon all to re-dedicate to Constitution of India. Addressing a gathering after unfurling the national flag, she commended the collaborative effort of the bar and bench in dispensation of justice during the pandemic. “Things are looking up now… infection is abating… nationwide inoculation will help to contain infection soon…but it will take some time to limp back to normalcy,” she said.