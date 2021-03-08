Celebrating the essence of womanhood

HYDERABAD

08 March 2021 23:53 IST

Multitude of events and activities across the State mark International Women’s Day

Feminine power was celebrated and women across different professions were applauded on the occasion of International Women’s Day on Monday.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan had an interaction with women employees of Raj Bhavan through video conference from Raj Nivas, Puducherry where she is posted as Governor in-charge.

Conveying Women’s Day wishes, Raj Bhavan staff congratulated Dr.Soundararajan on receiving the award as one among the ‘Top 20 Global Women of Excellence-2021’ presented at the Ninth Congressional International Women’s Day event at Illinois, USA. The women staff received boxes of sweets and jute bags on behalf of the Governor to mark the occasion.

Forest department celebrated the day by organising indoor and outdoor games, dance and singing competitions for the women staff for two days preceding Women’s Day. On Monday, prizes were distributed to the winners by Special Chief Secretary A.Santhi KUmari, Joint Secretary Prashanthi, and PCCF R.Sobha.

Fighting adversity

Addressing a webinar organised by the National Biodiversity Authority, Ms.Sobha thanked women forest officers who work against all odds in testing conditions. She also shared space with two more women heads of forest departments in Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan, at a video conference with Union Minister for Environment, Forests and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar. The Minister applauded when Ms.Sobha informed that the ratio of women in Telangana Forest department is 30 per cent, a note informed.

HMWS&SB Women’s Ministerial Staff Welfare Association organised Women’s Day celebrations on the Water Board’s premises, where managing director M. Dana Kishore said modern women are breaking many taboos to ascend the top most portfolios. He hoped women would bring about positive change towards controlling crime against women in society.

Telangana State centre of the Institution of Engineers (India) organised a seminar on ‘Women in Leadership: Achieving an Equal Future in a COVID-19 World’ while Press Information Bureau organised an awareness meet on ‘Choose to Challenge’.

Fifty-three women across 17 disciplines including Agriculture, Education, Finance, Fashion, Government Service, Healthcare, Hospitality, Human Resources, Manufacturing, Media, and others were given Women’s Leadership Awards by tHybiz.tv, an online buisness channel, at an event attended by Panchayat Raj secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania.

Panel discussion

Youngistan Foundation’s Gender Programme hosted an exclusive panel discussion on Sunday on ‘Women in Leadership – Enabling Young Leaders’ in collaboration with Indian School of Business, Telangana State Police’s Women Safety Wing, and Telangana Academy of Skill and Knowledge. DIG (Women Safety Wing) Sumathi Badugula attended the event, and spoke on importance of selecting mentors.

A 5-km marathon was organised by Dr.MCR HRD Institute to mark the occasion.