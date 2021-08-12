Celebrating India’s Olympics feat, with a difference

The Heartfulness Institute of Hyderabad organised ‘Forests by Heartfulness’, a nation-wide initiative to plant seven lakh saplings to mark the seven medals won by India in Tokyo Games.

Champion shuttler and Tokyo Games bronze medallist, P.V. Sindhu visited the institute to seek the blessings of Heartfulness guide Kamlesh Patel, also known as Daaji, and undertook a mediation session with him. A long-time practitioner of Heartfulness, the shuttler expressed her gratitude to Daaji for helping her realise her goal of bringing glory to the country.

“My family has always pursued meditation. Through them, I was introduced to Heartfulness meditation. I feel happy whenever I visit Kanha Shantivanam or any Heartfulness meditation centre. My life has changed after I started practising meditation. People have many questions when they hear about meditation. I want to convey that meditation is not a magic pill for success, but it brings clarity in your mind and heart,” said Sindhu, who has become the first woman athlete from India to win back-to-back Olympics medals.