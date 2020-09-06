‘Celebrate Sept.17 as liberation day’

HYDERABAD

06 September 2020 23:06 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will begin its agitational programmes to put pressure on the government to declare Sept.17 as the ‘Liberation Day’ from the Nizam rule by presenting a memorandum to the mandal revenue officers, Collectors and finally, the Governor, on Monday.

Party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar held a meeting with senior leaders to discuss the proposed protest programmes throughout the month which include visiting the historic places which witnessed the fight against the Razakars, honouring Telangana artistes, meeting intellectuals, hoisting the national flag at polling booths and a public meeting.

Many lives were lost in the struggle for Telangana’s ‘independence’ from the Nizam rule and finally it was realised a year after our national Independence, thanks to the Police Action spearheaded by Sardar Vallabhai Patel. The Nizam and his supporters resorted to many atrocities against the common folk, he pointed out, and said the party has been agitating for celebrating the liberation day for more than two decades now.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar said Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had assured to celebrate the liberation day during the separate State agitation but has been singing a different tune ever since he had come to power because of his association with the Majlis party. The real tribute to the martyrs of the liberation movement is when the day is official recognised, he added.