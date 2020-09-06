‘Celebrate Sept.17 as liberation day’

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will begin its agitational programmes to put pressure on the government to declare Sept.17 as the ‘Liberation Day’ from the Nizam rule by presenting a memorandum to the mandal revenue officers, Collectors and finally, the Governor, on Monday.
Party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar held a meeting with senior leaders to discuss the proposed protest programmes throughout the month which include visiting the historic places which witnessed the fight against the Razakars, honouring Telangana artistes, meeting intellectuals, hoisting the national flag at polling booths and a public meeting.
Many lives were lost in the struggle for Telangana’s ‘independence’ from the Nizam rule and finally it was realised a year after our national Independence, thanks to the Police Action spearheaded by Sardar Vallabhai Patel. The Nizam and his supporters resorted to many atrocities against the common folk, he pointed out, and said the party has been agitating for celebrating the liberation day for more than two decades now.
Mr. Sanjay Kumar said Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had assured to celebrate the liberation day during the separate State agitation but has been singing a different tune ever since he had come to power because of his association with the Majlis party. The real tribute to the martyrs of the liberation movement is when the day is official recognised, he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath