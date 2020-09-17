‘Celebrate July 17 instead’

HYDERABAD

17 September 2020 22:39 IST

The Hyderabad Deccan Democratic and Secular Alliance, Voice of Telangana, All India Majlis Tameer-e-Millat and 1969 Telangana Movement Founders Forum have opposed the demand for celebration of September 17 as Liberation Day, as being demanded by some organisations and political parties.

Stating that there is no justification in the demand, functionaries of the four organisations said on Thursday that the demand would not be accepted by them and they would continue to protest it vehemently.

In a joint statement issued on Thursday, president of HDDSA Kolluri Chiranjeevi, president of VoT Lingala Panduranga Reddy, president of 1969 TMFF K.M. Arifuddin and vice-president of AIMTM Mohd. Ziauddin Nayyar sought to explain what exactly had happened in 1948.

“On September 17, 1948 nothing had happened in the princely State of Hyderabad. However, for the first time, the Nizam, Mir Osman Ali Khan, went to the Deccan Radio and announced in his address to people that he would be inviting the Indian Army to enter Secunderabad Cantonment, which they vacated after the Standstill Agreement, and dismissed the Cabinet headed by Liak Ali,” they stated.

It was on September 18, 1948 that the Indian Army entered Secunderabad. What should be realised is that if the army was sent against the Nizam, he should have been removed from power.

“It is a travesty of truth and preposterous to say that on September 17, 1948 the Asaf Jahi rule came to an end. On the other hand, it continued up to January 26, 1950. It was the Nizam who acceded Hyderabad to Indian Union only on January 26, 1950,” they explained.

It was the Nizam who inaugurated the Indian Constitution in Hyderabad State. That was they reason why Maj. Gen. J.N. Chowdary in 1949 and M.K. Vellodi in 1950 did not celebrate September 17. Similarly, the Burgula Ramkrishna Rao Government did not celebrate the day and after that successive governments too did not celebrate. Now, BJP and some other parties are demanding celebration of the day.

One should demand celebration of July 17 because it was on that day in 1857 Maulvi Alauddin, a native of Nalgonda district, stormed the residency of a British resident at Sultan Bazaar for India’s independence.

For that, he was arrested and sent to Andaman Jail and there he breathed his last.

He was the first Indian ever to be sent to the Andaman Jail in 1857, First War of Independence.

“We have been demanding successive governments to celebrate July 17, but to no avail. We are planning to visit the Cellular Jail in Andaman on July 17 next year and pay respects to the old martyr and release his biography. Socrates is dear, but truth is dearer,” they said.