Celebrate Ganesh puja in homes: Talasani

HYDERABAD

17 August 2020 23:18 IST

Minister for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Cinematography Talasani Srinivas Yadav has appealed to citizens to limit the festivities of Ganesh Navratri to their respective homes in view of COVID-19.

Addressing a review meeting in his chambers on Monday along with Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, Mr. Srinivas Yadav also said a total of 80,000 environment-friendly clay Ganesh idols, which have been procured by HMDA, will be distributed through GHMC to those who wish to purchase.

He also instructed the Commissioner, Endowments, to ensure that the Navratri worship is performed in traditional manner in all Ganesh temples under the department for all the nine days. Asserting that the Telangana government gives importance to all cultural events, the Minister assured State celebration of Bonalu and Ganesh Navartri festivals next year with much fanfare.

GHMC Commissioner D.S. Lokesh Kumar, Commissioner, Endowments Anil Kumar, Police Commissioners Anjani Kumar, V.C. Sajjanar, and Mahesh Bhagavat respectively of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda police commissionerates, and representatives of Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi and Vishwa Hindu Parishad attended the meeting.