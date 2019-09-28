CEIG inspects metro corridor from Hi-Tec City to Raidurg

L &T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited has announced that the Chief Electrical Inspector to Government of India (CEIG) for Hyderabad Metro Rail Project, D.V.S. Raju, has inspected 33kV/415V Raidurg indoor substation and balance of Overhead Electric Traction (OHE) work from Hi-Tec City to Raidurg.

This Auxiliary Substation (ASS) and Overhead Electric Traction are a part of Corridor - III (Nagole to Raidurg) of the Hyderabad Metro Rail Project. This inspection is a process for according sanction for energisation of ASS & OHE to facilitate testing and commissioning activities of rail systems like signalling, telecommunication, trial run and automatic fare collection etc., in this section.

‘Hasten work’

The metro rail station and OHE section will be receiving power from 132/33/25 kV Receiving Substations (RSS) located at Yousufguda and Uppal.

“Commissioning of the Auxiliary Substation (ASS) and OHE will boost the progress and hasten the completion of rail system related works between Nagole and Raidurg of Corridor - III,” said CEIG D.V.S. Raju. “This is an important development for Corridor - III (Nagole to Raidurg) and will help us complete energisation of the entire corridor,” said L&T CEO & MD K.V.B. Reddy.