CEIG inspects 132 kV receiving substation at MGBS

The Chief Electrical Inspector to Government of India (CEIG) for Hyderabad Metro Rail Project, D.V.S. Raju, inspected 132/33/25 kV Receiving Substation (RSS) built by L&T Metro Rail at Mahatma Gandhi Bus Stand (MGBS) here on Saturday.

The inspection was part of the process of according the sanction for energisation. The MGBS RSS is one of the four substations to cater to the power requirements of the Hyderabad Metro Rail project.

The first two receiving substations of the metro rail are located at Uppal and Miyapur depots respectively and are providing power for the operational metro rail sections. A fourth such substation is located at Yousufguda and is in an advance stage of completion. All the three corridors of the HMR project have redundant power supply sources through any two of the four receiving substations which are in turn fed from the TSTRANSCO grid. The MGBS RSS is equipped with 132 kV Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) which receives power from TSTRANSCO’s 220/132/33 kV grid substation situated at Imliban. After the inspection, Mr. Raju, said, “Commissioning of the MGBS RSS will hasten up the completion of metro rail section between Ameerpet and L.B. Nagar of corridor-I by providing power supply to metro stations and Overhead Electric Traction System (OETS).”

Speaking on the occasion, Shivanand Nimbargi, MD & CEO of LTMRHL, said, “This is an important milestone for the project. The MGBS RSS will also provide power supply to the upcoming Transit Oriented Development (TOD) Hyderabad Next facilities of L&T Metro Rail at Erramanzil and Moosarambag. The MGBS RSS has the state-of-the-art facilities like SCADA control and fibre optic connectivity to metro rail’s Operation Control Centre (OCC) located at Uppal for remote control and monitoring.”

Along with the EIG, Mr. Shivanand Nimbargi, M.P. Naidu, Project Director of LTMRHL and P. Srinivasa Murthy, Head-Electrical & MEP, LTMRHL, H.S. Ananda, Deputy Chief Electrical Engineer, HMRL, consultants from Louis Berger and AECOM were also present.