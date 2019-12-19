CEGIS team meets SFC chief

The implementation of Mission Bhagiratha drinking water scheme and Mission Kakatiya for revival of irrigation tanks by the State reduced the service delivery burden on the Panchayat Raj institutions in the State. This was disclosed in the meeting between the visiting team of the Centre for Effective Governance of Indian States (CEGIS) and the Telangana State Finance Commission Chairman and members here on Wednesday. It could be assumed that 40% of the devolutions indirectly reach the Panchayat Raj institutions as these programmes reduce the service delivery burden on the local bodies.

Karthik Muralidharan, founder and Scientific Director of CEGIS and his team discussed issues relating to effective governance vis-a-vis role and functions of the Telangana State Finance Commission with chairman G. Rajesham Goud, member secretary Suresh Chanda and member M. Chennaiah. They apprised the CEGIS team of the work done so far by the commission.

Mr. Muralidharan said local bodies should explore new sources of revenue for strengthening their financial position.

Finance and Planning Department of Telangana signed an MoU with the CEGIS in October this year to improve State’s effectiveness in Telangana. All organisations were directed by the government to collaborate with the CEGIS on designing and launching a cohesive set of evidence-based interventions.

Mr. Rajesham Gould also explained the effectiveness of the 30-day programme in villages to spruce up development work, sanitation and civic amenities. The visiting team expressed its satisfaction with the outcomes.