CDSCO Deputy Drugs Controller in WHO’s expert panel on Biological Standardisation

August 18, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated August 19, 2023 12:09 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A. Ramkishan, hailing from Warangal district, will contribute his expertise as a member of the Expert Advisory Panel (EAP) on Biological Standardisation for the World Health Organisation (WHO) for a period of four years. This is the first instance of a person from India’s regulatory sector gaining a seat on the WHO’s expert panel.

With a 25-year career in regulatory services, Mr. Ramkishan currently holds the position of Deputy Drugs Controller of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) at the zonal office in Hyderabad, where he manages enforcement activities within Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Since the time he assumed this role in May 2022, he oversaw the import and export operations related to drugs, cosmetics, and medical devices.

Biological Standardisation refers to the process of establishing and maintaining consistent, reliable, and well-defined biological reference materials and methodologies for use in various scientific and medical applications. In the context of biological products such as vaccines, pharmaceuticals, and diagnostic reagents, standardisation involves creating reference materials with precisely known properties, potency, or biological activity. These reference materials serve as benchmarks against which other batches or products can be measured to determine their quality, efficacy, and safety.

In his role at the WHO, Mr. Ramkishan will be offering insights into the specification and standardisation of biological products with a focus on tailoring recommendations for India and South East Asian countries. “I will also be advising both biological industries and the Indian government to align with the guidelines outlined by the panel,” he told The Hindu.

After completing his D. Pharmacy, B. Pharmacy and M. Pharmacy from Warangal, Mr. Ramkishan’s first posting was as the Drugs Inspector under CDSCO in Mumbai, after which he was posted as Assistant Drug Controller in Ahmedabad where he monitored import and export of pharmaceuticals.

His tenure from 2013 to 2017 involved a position as Deputy Drugs Controller at CDSCO’s New Delhi headquarters. During this period, he managed Subject Expert Committee (SEC) meetings, contributing to areas like vaccines, biological products, review of CT protocols for clinical trials, test licensing, and market authorisation, among other critical functions.