CDS comment ridiculous: Owaisi

Owaisi calls CDS statement as ‘ridiculous’, demands stay on NPR in Telangana

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday launched a salvo against Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat for his comments which he reportedly made on ‘radicalised’ individuals who should be put in ‘de-radicalisation’ camps.

Reacting to reports on the issue, Mr Owaisi described Gen. Rawat’s comments as ridiculous.

“This is not the first ridiculous statement he has made. Policy is decided by civilian administration and not by any General. By speaking on policy/politics, he is undermining civilian supremacy,” he tweeted.

In another tweet, he sought to know who would ‘deradicalise lynchers and their political masters’ and those ‘opposing citizenship for Assam’s Bengali Muslims’. “Maybe deradicalise “Badla” Yogi & “Pakistan jao” Meerut SP? Maybe deradicalise those imposing hardship on us through NPR-NRC?” he said.